Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 610 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.27.

DPZ opened at $390.35 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

