BTU Protocol Trading Up 77% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.41 million and approximately $412.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

