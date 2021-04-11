LYNC Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $102.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $102.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00296086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00731822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,554.64 or 0.99513975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.44 or 0.00779413 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

