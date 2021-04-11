Playkey Price Up 158.1% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 98.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $81,278.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 158.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00081494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00038450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

