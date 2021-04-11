11,170 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.96 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

