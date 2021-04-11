Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $291,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $377.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

