KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,906 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 187,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

