Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $739,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $70.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

