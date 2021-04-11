KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $227.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

