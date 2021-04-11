Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $551,000 in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

