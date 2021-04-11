4,578 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $8,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $147.15 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

