Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $243,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

