iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.