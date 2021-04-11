B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $234.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.30. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

