Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 774 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 677,374 shares of company stock valued at $136,426,728. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

