Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.98. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

