Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $90.39

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

