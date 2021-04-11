Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.84 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

