Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.84 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
