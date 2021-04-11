Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $203,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $56.75 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

