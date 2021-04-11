Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

