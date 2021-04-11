Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $257,241,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

