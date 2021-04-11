Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 16 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ASML were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $290,000. SWS Partners lifted its stake in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.32 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $266.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $576.05 and its 200 day moving average is $487.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

