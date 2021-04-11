Eaton Vance Management Has $7.30 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

