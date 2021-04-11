OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,312 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 97,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

