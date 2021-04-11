OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Invests $770,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth $218,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period.

FXE opened at $111.49 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.41.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

