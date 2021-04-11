Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 568,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.59.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.