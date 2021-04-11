Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,458 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.