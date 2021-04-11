Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $71.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $585,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.