Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $1.55 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.75 or 0.99671643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00779338 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

