Brokerages Set Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Target Price at $5.73

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINX stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Linx has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

