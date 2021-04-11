Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESE opened at $111.21 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.76 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

