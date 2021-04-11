Truist Financial Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $19,256,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 90,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 218,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

