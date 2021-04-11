Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,888 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $65,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

