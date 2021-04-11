Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 114,032 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $58,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $7,062,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,736,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,362,000 after buying an additional 307,931 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $85.53 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $1,960,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,667 shares of company stock worth $75,881,056 in the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

