Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

PRLB opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.42. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.