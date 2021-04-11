DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,006 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $133.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.