Old Port Advisors Makes New $218,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,030,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $363.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.67. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

