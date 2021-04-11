Bath Savings Trust Co Has $914,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $378.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.38 and a 1 year high of $378.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

