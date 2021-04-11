Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

