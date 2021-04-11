Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.