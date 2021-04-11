CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 203 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

