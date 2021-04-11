7,999 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $50.56.

