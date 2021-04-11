CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

