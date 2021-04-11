Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $613,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 319,087 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.80 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

