Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $633,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares in the company, valued at $38,671,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.58.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

