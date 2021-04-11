Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,830 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,920 shares of company stock worth $41,547,050 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.09, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

