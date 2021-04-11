Private Trust Co. NA Has $445,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $530.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.76 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.