Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after buying an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after buying an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $438,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

