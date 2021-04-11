Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

