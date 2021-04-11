Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 634 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,688,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.47 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

